Thundershowers and hit-or-miss rain on Saturday – Matt

After some light rain overnight and this morning, the Inland Northwest will see some brief clearing late this afternoon and in the evening. As a result, some thunderstorms will develop and bring isolated heavy rain and lightning to the region. Lunchtime and the early afternoon will stay cloudy with light showers and drizzle. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the day, briefly hitting the low 60s this evening.

Some clearing overnight and cool air rushing in on the backside of this storm will drop lows into the 40s overnight. Light showers are likely again in the morning followed by more scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures will again struggle to get to 60 degrees tomorrow. Rain coverage on Sunday will be less than today, but it should still be one of the soggier days we’ve seen around here in a while.

Wet weather will wrap up Sunday night and we’ll get back to nice fall weather with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More importantly this week, we’ll see more sunshine.

