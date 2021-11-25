Throw out the records, it’s time for the Apple Cup

by Melissa Luck

SEATTLE, Wash – When the two biggest college football teams in Washington face off at Husky Stadium Friday night, state bragging rights are on the line. While the Cougs still have a bowl game to look forward to, don’t expect the Huskies to go quietly into the Seattle night.

Friday night’s game is the 113th time these two teams have met, but only the 59th time they’ve played for the Apple Cup trophy. The teams previously played for the Governor’s Trophy until it was renamed in 1962.

The Huskies hold a 74-32-6 advantage over the Cougs and are trying to do something they’ve never done: win eight straight Apple Cups.

This year’s game will be like none other in the storied history. Both teams will be led by interim coaches.

WSU fired Nick Rolovich in October for not adhering to the state’s vaccine mandate; UW parted ways with Jimmy Lake earlier this month because of the team’s losing record. He also had a sideline altercation, in which he was captured on camera him hitting a player in the facemask.

UW started the season with a shocking loss at home to the University of Montana. The team failed to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2009 (not including last year’s COVID-shortened season.)

The Cougs, though, have something to play for in this cross-state battle. WSU is going to a bowl game, and could also win the Pac-12 north title if they beat the Huskies and if Oregon State can topple the Ducks.

It’s quite a turnaround from a season that started with a loss to Utah State.

WSU has not been quiet this week, drumming up support and fan energy on its social media accounts. A video that dropped on Twitter Wednesday shows standout linebacker Jahad Woods ready to smash a Husky helmet with a sledgehammer.

Whatever happens on the field Friday night, the Cougs will end the season either at .500 or with a winning record.

But, if we’ve learned anything from this matchup that started with a tie game 121 years ago, it’s that anything can happen in the Apple Cup.

