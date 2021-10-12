Thrift for Halloween costumes at Global Neighborhood Thrift

by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now Global Neighborhood Thrift in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Still need to shop for a Halloween costume? Try thrifting for one!

Shopping at thrift stores like Global Neighborhood Thrift is a great way to shop local and find hidden gems for a special costume.

Global Neighborhood Thrift is a non-profit thrift store and textile recycling center located at 919 E Trent Ave.

The store exists to employ people that come to Spokane as refugees — to give them job training and a paycheck in their new home.

Why are you so OBSESSED with me?! Now I’m the infamous Regina George from Mean Girls (2004). Julie is Little Edie from Grey Gardens (1975). @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/2AdT3dlc4T — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 12, 2021

So why not get what you need for a costume and give back at the same time?

The employees at GN Thrift have been sharing some Halloween costume inspiration on social media for what they call ’31 days of Halloween’.

See their posts on Instagram and Facebook!

If you are feeling overwhelmed by all the choices in a thrift store, reach out to the employees for help. They say this is their passion.

“For Halloween thrifting, it’s best to go thrifting with a few costume ideas in mind,” said store manager Emily Ramirez. “Thrifting is unique and you never know what you will or won’t find, so it’s best to be flexible and don’t be stuck on one idea. Be inspired by items in the store,”.

With so many things in the store, you can get creative with non-clothing items, like blankets, sheets, greenery, etc. to make your costume go over the top!

You’re also encouraged to donate clothes to help someone else find what they need for a costume.

You can shop or donate at Global Neighborhood Thrift Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on the store, see the official website.

RELATED: Ready to get spooked? Check out these chilling Halloween events

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.