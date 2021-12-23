Three WSU players opt out of Sun Bowl to prep for NFL draft

PULLMAN, Wash.– The Cougs will be down three star players at the Sun Bowl this New Year’s Eve.

Instead of ending the season at the bowl game in El Paso, they’ll be getting ready for the NFL draft.

We’re talking about running back Max Borghi, defensive back Jaylen Watson and offensive lineman Abe Lucas.

Borghi announced he was declaring for the NFL draft earlier in December.

Borghi has scored 12 touchdowns for the Cougs this season while rushing for 880 yards. He is currently tied for 1st in Washington State history with Steve Broussard for total touchdowns and 2nd only to Broussard in rushing touchdowns.

Lucas has been named a Phil Steele All-American. The right tackle from Everett was also one of 14 WSU players who earned All-Pac-12 Conference honors this season.

Lucas started all 12 games at right tackle and was rated the Pac-12’s best pass-blocking offensive lineman and third-best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country.

Watson announced he was declaring for the 2022 NFL draft earlier this month. He was named an All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention this year. For the season he made 13 tackles including one for loss, tallied two pass breakups, forced and recovered one fumble.

WSU is set to take on the Univerity of Miami at 9 a.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 31.

