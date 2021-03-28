Three wins away; Gonzaga rolls into the Elite Eight

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 28: The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) copyright 4 news now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The number one overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs made quick work of the five seeded Creighton Blue Jays on the way to a 83-65 win in the Sweet Sixteen Sunday afternoon.

Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard came up big with Creighton focusing on Corey Kispert, Nembhard goes for 17 points and 8 assists.

Drew Timme led the way once again with 22 points and six rebounds.

The win was the Zags NCAA record 26th straight by double-digits.

Gonzaga will play the winner of tonight’s USC/Oregon Game in the Elite Eight Tuesday in Indianapolis.

