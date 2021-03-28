Three wins away; Gonzaga rolls into the Elite Eight
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The number one overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs made quick work of the five seeded Creighton Blue Jays on the way to a 83-65 win in the Sweet Sixteen Sunday afternoon.
Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard came up big with Creighton focusing on Corey Kispert, Nembhard goes for 17 points and 8 assists.
Drew Timme led the way once again with 22 points and six rebounds.
The win was the Zags NCAA record 26th straight by double-digits.
Gonzaga will play the winner of tonight’s USC/Oregon Game in the Elite Eight Tuesday in Indianapolis.
