Three Tacoma Police officers arrested in killing of Manuel Ellis

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Three Tacoma police officers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of Manuel Ellis.

State Patrol said all three voluntarily turned themselves in and are now in custody in the Pierce County Jail. They were charged in the Peirce County Superior Court.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were charged with second-degree murder, and officer Timothy Rankine was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Ellis died while in Tacoma Police custody in March last year. Initially, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was handling the investigation until it was revealed that Sheriff’s Office personnel were involved in Ellis’ arrest.

