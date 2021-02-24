Three Spokane teenagers facing drive-by shooting, burglary charges

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenagers were arrested on burglary and drive-by shooting charges stemming from two incidents near Shadle Park High School early Thursday.

Spokane Police first received a report of an erratic, wrong-way driver on Ash St around 1:30 a.m. The caller said the driver crossed the sidewalk to get into the parking lot of the high school, got out armed with a gun and approached another car in the lot.

A second person called police shortly after saying he had been the vicim of a burglary where three people, armed with a gun, broke into his house. The victim told police he chased the suspects in his car and a shot was fired at him. He followed them to the school parking lot, where they ran from the car.

Other calls also reported hearing a gunshot and seeing an armed person run from the vehicle.

Police tracked the area with a K9, which tracked the suspects’ scents to Glover Middle School. That is where police contacted 18-year-old Bahaulddin J. Alnajati and a 17-year-old boy. Both were taken into custody and a .45-caliber handgun, reported stolen from Missoula, was recovered.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Travis S. Funderburg, returned to the scene with his parents and admitted to being the driver of the suspect vehicle, which was owned by his parents.

Alnajati and Funderburg were booked into the Spokane County Jail, while the 17-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They all face charges of first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possesion of a firarm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.