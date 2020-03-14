Three Spokane County residents test positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, the Washington State Department of Health said Saturday.

Everyone who has come in contact with the patients has been notified, the Health District said.

“As our team of experts works with community partners to learn more about these instances, our first priority remains public safety,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer with SRHD.

“The important thing we need to do now is take the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 through personal and community preparedness measures,” Lutz continued. “As this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with DOH and the public.”

The Spokane Regional Health District will hold a press conference at noon Saturday with more information.

READ: Gov. Little: Idaho’s first confirmed COVID-19 case is in Ada County woman

READ: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.