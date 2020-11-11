Three Spokane County corrections officers currently self-isolating with COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three corrections officers within Spokane County Detention centers currently have COVID-19, a spokesperson with Spokane County Detention Services said Tuesday.

There have been a total of four officers within Spokane facilities who have tested positive for the virus. The first came down with a confirmed case in October. All three officers who recently tested positive are self-isolating at home. Two of those cases were confirmed in officers working at Geiger Corrections Center and the third was reported in an officer at the Spokane County Jail, according to the SCDC website.

SCDS has yet to report a confirmed outbreak among inmates, which officials are crediting effective safety protocols for.

Earlier this week, two inmates either reported coming into contact with someone who had a confirmed case or showed symptoms. Both inmates quarantined in low air-flow cells until their results came back negative, according to SCDS.

READ: Spokane Co. Jail reports no COVID-19 outbreaks among inmates, staff

READ: Coyote Ridge prison hit hardest in Washington by COVID-19, with 195 inmates testing positive

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.