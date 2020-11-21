Three Spokane businesses cited for refusing to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The State Department of Labor & Industries has cited three Spokane businesses for not abiding by COVID-19 safety guidelines and requiring employees to wear masks.

Hot Toddy’s Coffee was fined $3,000 for employees refusing to wear masks or social distance, according to a release. Another coffee shop, Second Wind Espresso Inc., appealed and was fined $1,800 for not requiring employees to wear masks or social distance.

A third business, The Ugly Duck Inc., was fined $1,200 for not requiring employees to wear masks. Both The Ugly Duck and Hot Toddy’s did not appeal.

According to the Department of Labor & Industries, 20 businesses statewide have been cited for violations since July.

Additionally, L&I says it’s investigating complaints about a Spokane trampoline park remaining open. Altitude Trampoline Park was fined $9,639 for operating, despite it being considered an entertainment facility.

“This is about the safety of workers and protecting our communities,” said Anne Soiza, L&I assistant director for DOSH. ”We know how very hard this is for everyone, but it’s going to take all of us working together to drive the number of new cases down.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.