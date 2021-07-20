Fatal shooting at Kamiah motel being investigated as possible murder-suicide

KAMIAH, Idaho. – A fatal shooting at a motel in Kamiah is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide case.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff, three people were shot and killed around 5 p.m. Monday near 3rd St. and Dreyer Ln.

The Lewis County Sheriff said there’s no danger to the public.

Idaho Governor Brad Little shared a message on Twitter Monday night saying, “My heart is with the people of Kamiah tonight. Details regarding an incident are still emerging but we know lives will be impacted by the events that took place.”

The Idaho State Police is investigating the situation and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more details become available.