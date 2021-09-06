Three people injured in north Spokane stabbing

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three people have been injured in a stabbing that happened in north Spokane Sunday night.

The stabbing happened off of Division near E. Pine Ridge Ct. Sunday night.

Spokane Police said it was an altercation between three men. The victims and suspect have been taken to the hospital.

They said all three have non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect will be booked into Spokane County Jail and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

This is a developing story.

