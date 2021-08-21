Suspects identified in downtown Spokane attempted robbery and car chase

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five suspects have been arrested in connection to an attempted robbery that happened in downtown Spokane on Saturday.

Spokane Police responded to a parking lot at S. Maple St. where a man had been shot the suspects fled in a car. The man was wounded and told police that he had been robbed.

The suspected driver Chandler Alexander, 20, was arrested for attempting to elude police, first degree robbery, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Suspects Dylen Swan, Giovanni Juarez, Roniah Friedlander and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the crime.

Swan, 20, was arrested for first degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Juarez, 38, was arrested for first degree robbery, and an unrelated felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Friedlander, 21, was arrested for first degree robbery.

The 17-year-old was arrested for first degree robbery, but her name was not released due to her age.

The alleged vehicle was spotted by police and they tried catching up to it. However, when they tried to stop it the suspects took off at high speeds.

Because of recent reforms, SPD said they had to establish probable cause before they could pursue it.

During the car chase, police said one of the suspects threw a gun out the window, which was later recovered. Police spiked the car to slow it down and did a PIT maneuver, bringing the chase to an end near 14th and Lindeke.

The car spun and hit a parked car before it stopped. A couple suspects fled from the car but were apprehended shortly afterwards, police said.

During the investigation, a license plate run said the car came up stolen. Police tried contacting the owner to confirm it but weren’t able to reach them.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries. His injuries were non-life threatening, and no one else was injured. The suspects are currently booked at Spokane County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: What WA’s new police accountability laws do and don’t do

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.