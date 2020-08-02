Three Okanogan County fires 100% contained, causes under investigation

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Courtesy of The Omak Chronicle

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters have completely contained three fires in Okanogan County that forced evacuations.

The Anglin Fire near Tonasket started on July 27 and was 100% contained on August 1. Two outbuildings were destroyed and one home was damaged. It burned nearly 2,000 acres. The fire forced evacuations, which have since been lifted.

According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Team, the Green Fire also sparked on July 27 near Riverside. This fire did not destroy any homes. It burned 1,480 acres. Fire officials said it spread quickly due to high temperatures, winds and low humidity.

The Blue Lake One Fire started on July 30 and was 100% contained on August 1. It scorched 73 acres near Concunully. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters battled steep terrain and rattlesnakes in the area. The cause for all the fires are under investigation.

RELATED: DNR issues statewide burn ban following weekend of wildfires

READ: Evacuations lifted for Coulee Meadows Fire, now fully contained

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.