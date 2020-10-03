Three new COVID-19 cases linked to Gonzaga Prep, school to be held online next week

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three more COVID-19 cases have been linked to Gonzaga Prep, prompting the school to take classes online next week.

According to a letter sent to families, there doesn’t seem to be a link between students who tested positive, or any signs of community spread at the school.

That said, classes will be held online between October 5-9 as a precaution and to prevent further spread. In-person instruction will resume Monday, October 12.

If your student was in a class with someone who tested positive, you will receive an email with more information from the Spokane Regional Health District, it reads in the letter.

