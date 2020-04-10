Three more people died from COVID-19 in Nez Perce County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LEWISTON, Idaho — Three more people in Nez Perce County have died from COVID-19, according to Idaho North Central District’s Public Health.

Nez Perce previously had two deaths, but that number jumped seemingly overnight—the county has 19 confirmed cases of the virus, and two probable cases.

Currently, all of the people who have tested positive are over the age of 18, with most cases, and all deaths, affecting people over age 50. Now, the Districts are working together to identify who may have come into contact with anyone who has tested positive, and patients’ conditions continue to be monitored.

