Three men arrested in connection to Gonzaga winter break burglaries

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested three men connected to nearly a dozen burglaries of Gonzaga University student housing over winter break.

57-year-old Bobby Holt, 49-year-old Bruce Erickson and 38-year-old David Good were arrested and charged with a combined 41 crimes, which include residential burglary, third- and second-degree malicious mischief, possession of a controlled substance, second- and first-degree trafficking stolen property and criminal conspiracy.

All three men are convicted felons.

The Police Department’s Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) says around 71 people were victims of these burglaries, including property owners who had to repair doors that were forced open.

Lots of stolen property was recovered by police, including items sold in Idaho. Students were invited to a viewing event where they were able to identify their stolen items and get them back. Police say between 60 and 70 people showed up, which helped them link Holt, Erickson and Good to at least nine of the 11 burglaries.

According to Spokane Police, Holt was identified as the ‘ring leader,’ referring to himself as ‘Robin Hood’ because he gave the stolen property to homeless people.

