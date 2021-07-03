Three heat-related deaths reported in Okanogan County

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Three people have reportedly died from heat-related issues in Okanogan County this week due to the heat wave.

Okanogan County Public Health said on its Facebook page on Friday that residents are encouraged to check in on friends and neighbors, especially ones who are older and most vulnerable, as the heat wave continues.

They added that a heat advisory remains in effect for most of the county until 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

