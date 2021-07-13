Chuweah Creek Fire has burned more than 56 square miles near Nespelem, 40 percent contained

NESPELEM, Wash. — The Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem has burned more than 56 square miles (36,000 acres) and is 40 percent contained, but evacuation levels remain at Level 1 and 2.

The Northwest Incident Management Team 12 said that Level 1 evacuations are in place for residents in Nespelem, Keller, Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake communities and the San Poli Valley/Hwy 21 corridor from South Nanamkin to Keller Ferry.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for residents at Owhi Flats, east of Owhi Lake and residents who live along Cache Creek Rd. Road closures include Cache Creek Rd., Buffalo Lake Rd. between Manila and Cache Creek and Cache Creek (Agency) cut off road.

The management team said the fire is actively spreading and spotting when wind, slope and fuels are aligned. Threat of continued spread remains very high due to warm temperatures and dry conditions, with deal fuels.

Governor Jay Inslee is set to visit the area on Wednesday to meet with incident command teams and those impacted by the fire.

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin



Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin



Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin

Daniel Nanamkin































Resources were being sent from DNR Tuesday.

#BREAKING: People living in Nespelem and the surrounding areas need to LEAVE NOW! There are three fires burning very close to town. This video is from Daniel Nanamkin near Nespelem. pic.twitter.com/HGVcF023RM — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) July 13, 2021

Kathy Moses, communications specialist for the Colville Tribes Environmental Trust Department, said on Tuesday that some animals were badly burned from the fires, and some had to be euthanized.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning strikes in the area on Monday, July 12.

PHOTOS: Wildfire leaves trail of destruction through Nespelem

RELATED: Wildfire burning two acres, threatening structures near Kettle Falls