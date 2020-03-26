Three coronavirus deaths reported in Idaho

BLAINE CO., Idaho — Three Idahoans have died from COVID-19, the Department of Health and Welfare announced Thursday.

Up until Thursday, no deaths had been reported, though there were more than 120 cases confirmed statewide.

The victims were all from southern Idaho and included a man in his 60s from Blaine County, a man over the age of 80 in Blaine County and a man over the age of 70 from Canyon County.

“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

The majority of Idaho’s COVID-19 cases have been reported in southern Idaho, though the Panhandle Health District reported its tenth case on Thursday.

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Governor Brad Little issued a statewide stay home order on Wednesday,

