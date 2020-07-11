Driver hits WSP car, two other vehicles during Spokane Valley pursuit

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — At least three people were hospitalized Saturday when a driver hit a Washington State Patrol car and sped off, hitting another two cars in the process.

A WSP trooper attempted to pull over an erratic driver for speeding, but called off the pursuit for safety concerns.

That trooper saw the suspect again a while later on E. Upriver Drive and started another pursuit. This time, WSP says the suspect came at the trooper, hitting the patrol car and speeding off.

The chase stopped at E. Upriver Drive and Argonne, when the driver crashed into two other cars.

Washington State Patrol and other law enforcement responded and the road was closed for multiple hours. Upriver Drive has since reopened, as well as a portion of Argonne.

According to WSP, the trooper was not injured. The suspect and at least two other people were taken to the hospital. The suspect has been charged with vehicular assault and eluding law enforcement.

Why they were speeding in the first place is still under investigation.

