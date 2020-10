Crews clear three car crash on eastbound I-90 off-ramp near Argonne Rd. in Spokane Valley

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A three car crash blocked the left lane of the eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Argonne Road Wednesday morning.

According to WSDOT, the right northbound lane of Argonne Road was also blocked for emergency responders.

The crash was cleared around 8:00 a.m.

This collision has been cleared. https://t.co/a16FD6tTZy — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 7, 2020

