Three arrested for grand theft, conspiracy after stealing packages off porches

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies arrested three porch pirates who were picked up on a doorbell camera stealing packages.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a suspicious vehicle near the Hayden Lake Country Club. Deputies arrived and flagged the car down for a traffic stop, determining that the items in the car were stolen — items included mail, packages, a snow blower and other things. They also found meth and heroin.

36-year-old Ethan Cameron, 30-year-old Madeline Cameron and 20-year-old Samantha Young were arrested for grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with further information about these thefts are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.

