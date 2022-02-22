Threatening phone call cancels class for Lapwai School District

by Erin Robinson

LAPWAI, Idaho – Students in the Lapwai School District will not have class on Wednesday because of a threatening phone call.

It is not clear what was mentioned in the phone call, but the district said it was made Tuesday morning. Students were put into lockdown as police responded to the situation.

The lockdown has since been lifted and students were sent home early on Tuesday. The district assured families that all students and staff were safe.

All after-school programming and athletics have been canceled, as well.

