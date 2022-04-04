Thousands without power as strong winds sweep through the region

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power as strong winds move through the Inland Northwest.

The largest outages are impacting customers in Spokane and Stevens Counties.

Here is how to check the latest information on outages in your area:

Do you need to report a power outage? Here is how to do so:

Monday’s High Wind Warning will be in place through 11 p.m.

READ: What you need to know about Monday’s storm

