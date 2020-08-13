Service restored to Spokane Verizon customers

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Service was restored to Verizon customers in the Spokane area on Wednesday.

Thousands of Verizon customers experienced a brief service outage on Wednesday night, SREC reported.

According to a Verizon outage tracker, more than 4,000 customers experienced the outage at around 9 p.m. The outage impacts Verizon customers’ ability to call 911.

