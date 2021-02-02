Thousands of students return to the classroom for in-person learning this week

Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It’s an exciting week for thousands of students heading back to the classroom. Central Valley, West Valley, and Spokane Public Schools will all be welcoming more kids back for in-person learning.

“It’s been tough to make those connections,” said Mike Conklin, Teacher at University High School.

Connection — It’s something all of us have been missing during the course of this pandemic.

“Some days I wouldn’t interact with another human being in the building. I’d go eat lunch in my office by myself, listen to a podcast,” said Conklin.

Conklin has been a teacher for nearly 25 years.

“When I see a student 10 or 15 years later, I can still hear that voice and picture their face,” said Conklin.

He says it’s part of what makes his job worthwhile. Although students are more than ready to be back in class, he’s also feeling the excitement.

“Every teacher I’ve met has been generally a people person. For them to not have that part of the equation I think was really tough for a lot of folks,” said Conklin.

Today marked day one of in-person learning for middle and high school students in the Central Valley School District.

“We have 7th through 12th grade that started today in an ‘ABCD’ model,” said Marla Nunberg, Director of Communications at Central Valley School District.

For the time being, those students will only attend classes in person one day per week.

Middle and high schoolers with the West Valley School District are also back to in-person learning. Most of their schools are also using the one day a week approach.

“Other human energy was nice. Just to see students in the halls was a breath of fresh air,” said Conklin.

Human connection. It’s something he hopes his students will learn to appreciate despite the challenges they’ve faced

“I always talk about future you to my students. This is a case where future you is going to thank yourself for the hard work you put in this year and semester. If you can make it through this, you can make it through anything,” Conklin said.

