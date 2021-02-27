Thousands of Spokane’s middle and high school students set to return to class Monday

Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – After nearly a year of virtual learning, Monday marks the first time all students in Spokane will be back in class in some form.

Middle and high school students in Spokane Public Schools will be attending class on a hybrid schedule. They will be split into groups with half attending half the week and rotating Fridays.

The return has been a long time coming for many students and parents, especially as the district is the last in the Spokane area to phase in older students.

While some may want to forget high school and others say it was the best time of their lives, it’s been an unforgettable school year for many across Spokane and the country.

Some say high school will be the best four years of your life.

Looking back at all he’s accomplished at Rogers High, Andre Ramsey is excited to be done. It’s a bittersweet feeling, knowing he missed out on the traditions a senior normally gets.

“Senior activities and really having your last year with your senior class is something I was looking forward to, and those activities that correspond with being a senior,” Andre said.

While his high school career is nearing the end, freshman Emma Coleman’s is just beginning.

She’s ready to experience high school the right way, even if it’s five months late.

When 4 News Now asked her if she felt robbed of the traditions of being a freshman, she said “definitely.”

“I feel like I’m still in middle school, honestly. I felt like I’ve been in middle school this entire time, just the academics is just slightly difficult,” Emma said.

Starting off one high school career and ending another, in a pandemic, was not something they wanted. However, they tried to make the most out of it.

“For me to be upset about it, it’d kind of be selfish, especially when people are being affected by this. Families, people are dying in this pandemic. We’re still getting an education, we’re still getting to learn, however, it’s in a different platform,” Andre said.

“I feel like I learned from this experience, especially since not a lot of people went through when they grew up,” Emma added.

It’s a weird feeling for them two, knowing that half their classmates won’t be in the same building as them on the hybrid schedule.

“I’m kind of expecting it to be a bit quiet because we all forgot how to talk, because we all just muted all the time,” she said, recalling her experiences with virtual learning.

Though masks will be required, hallways are split off into one-ways, and desks are spaced apart, Andre is happy to at least go back.

“I think that would’ve been harder for me, personally, to not have seen anybody and just go on with my life knowing that I didn’t finish that page in my story,” he said.

While Emma is just starting a path that’ll help shape her, Andre is looking forward to the next chapter of his life. He’ll go through another four years that’ll change his life, with Harvard possibly in his future. It’s between that, or serve as DECA’s executive officer team if he gets it.

The specifics of graduation are still unknown at this time.

