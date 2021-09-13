Power restored to thousands of Kootenai Electric customers

by Erin Robinson

Screenshot: Kootenai Electric

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Power has been restored to thousands of Kootenai Electric customers.

Approximately 7,000 KEC members in the northern part of Kootenai County experienced the outage Monday morning.

A release from KEC said it was caused by an Avista transmission line outage. Avista’s transmission line feeds power to two of KEC’s substations in those areas.

