Thousands of first responders in Spokane get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – First responders are among those given priority for the vaccine. More than 2,000 of them living in our community could be fully vaccinated by the end of this week.

“My parents are in their 80s. They’re both getting their second shots next week. That will be the first time I’ll get to see them since Christmas of 2019,” said Mitch Metzger, Fire Chief for the City of Airway Heights.

That’s why Metzger is stepping up and getting vaccinated, despite his hesitations.

“I would have preferred to have more people get it done first, but at the same time I’m close to that risk group,” he said.

While only 50% of first responders are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of the week, many say it’s a step in the right direction.

“There’s relief. There’s a sense of excitement about being protected,” said Michael Lopez, Integrated Medical Services Manager for the Spokane Fire Department.

Yet he wants to remind others that getting your second dose, doesn’t mean you’re in the clear just yet.

“We still want people to exercise caution. Continue wearing the mask, continue social distancing,” said Lopez.

“You can’t tell by looking at someone whether they have coronavirus or not, so you have to always be paying attention and working towards that safe outcome,” said Metzger.

The EMS vaccination clinic at the Spokane Fire Training Center wraps up Friday, February 12th at 6 p.m.

