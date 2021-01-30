Thousands of Avista customers without power throughout Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of Avista customers are without power on Friday night throughout the Spokane area.

According to the utility company’s outage map, the outages are affecting roughly 2,000 people near Peaceful Valley. Those outages spanned through Kendall Yards and all the way to Francis Ave in North Spokane on Friday.

As of this writing, over 3,000 customers are affected.

To view the outage map, CLICK HERE.

