Thought Monday was hot? The heat continues to amp up this week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Prepare yourself for more hot days in the Inland Northwest. We will continue to see afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s, and eventually low 100s.

We are continuing to climb in in temperatures as we get into our afternoon. By the time you open up your lunchbox, it’ll be 90s in Spokane. High temperature today in Spokane will be 98 degrees. We are getting so close to 100s! Sunshine all day, we’ve pretty much burned up our scattered clouds from this morning. Dry, overall. We can expect a breeze up to 10-15 mph from the south. Some parts of the region will get gusts up to 25 mph.

The hottest day of this heat streak will be Thursday when the forecast calls for 102 degrees. We’ll slowly drop down from there and get into the 90s and eventually upper 80s.

Hottest cities around the region today will be Moses Lake at 103, Lewiston at 102, and Omak at 102. Other areas will be in the 90s.

The Heat Advisory for the region has been extended by 24 hours. The advisory now lasts until Friday at 8 p.m.

There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms at the end of the week. We are keeping an eye on what happens with this system.

HEAT SAFETY: