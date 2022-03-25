‘Thought I was the only one’: Mead student, teacher bond over limb difference

by Elenee Dao

MEAD, Wash. – A Mead teacher is changing the course and life of an eight-year-old girl.

The bond they share is a bit different than the average teacher-student dynamic.

Leah Kaplan is an Intervention Specialist at Brentwood Elementary. She sees her job as more than just teaching second-grader Raegan Justesen new words. It’s teaching her how to go through life with one arm.

Both of them were born this way. Before Raegan met Leah earlier this school year, she thought she was the only different one at Brentwood.

Teachers go into the profession to do one thing: help students.@meadschools teacher Leah Kaplan is doing that for 2nd grader Reagan Justesen in more ways than just schoolwork. Kaplan is teaching Reagan how to adjust & learn to use what they call are their “nubbins” @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/mAhkWes5O3 — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) March 25, 2022

When she walked through the school hallways, she found out she wasn’t alone.

“She kind of was like, ‘Oh, hey’ and I was like ‘Oh,’ and I was like, so surprised to see a person with no arm. At first, I thought I was the only one,” Raegan said.

These two have a special bond; one where Leah can help Raegan understand and adjust. One where others can’t help.

“All of this is new for both of us, but I think it was all meant to be,” Leah said.

