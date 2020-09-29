Those pesky whoolly aphids are back

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s that time of year again: when you take one step outside and end up with a mouthful of bugs.

What are they? They are whoolly aphids and it’s the start of mating and migrating season for them.

The pesky bugs typically hide in conifer trees as they feed off of its roots. But, you are seeing them because they need to find a mate.

If you are close to a tree, you are likely to find a group of them. They swarm trees in search of a partner.

Experts say the bugs are basically a nuisance and will be gone as temperatures begin to take a bigger dip.

RELATED: What are those white, annoying bugs flying around?

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.