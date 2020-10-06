Thomas Watts

Site staff by Site staff

Thomas “Dean” D. Watts, 92

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Thomas “Dean” D. Watts, 92, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away September 18, 2020 at his home of Kellogg. He was born January 5, 1928 in McCammon, Idaho; Dean was the son of William E. and Ethel (Mellor) Watts.

Dean attended schools in McCammon and Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Dean moved to the Silver Valley after serving in the Army.

Dean married Carol (Buroker) Kenser on November 15, 1984 in Coeur d’ Alene.

Dean had served as a contract miner for the Sunshine Mining Company, before his retirement. After retiring, Dean and his brother Bob acquired and leased mining property in Montana and continued mining.

Dean was a member of a Men’s Bowling League of Kellogg. He loved and enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, golfing and vegetable gardening.

Dean is survived by his beloved wife Carol Watts of the family home of Kellogg; three children Philip (Vicki) Watts of Aloha, Oregon, Kevin (Cindy) Watts of Hampstead, North Carolina and Diane (Jim) Brewer of Athol, Idaho; four step-children Joe (Ronda) Kenser of Lewistown, Montana, Debbie (Kip) Bircher of Kingston, Idaho, Kevin (Jeanette) Kenser of Kellogg and Sherry (Gordie) Card of Laurel, Montana; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers Warren (Ann) Watts of Asotin, Washington and Robert (Mary) Watts of Kent, Washington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.

Cremation was held and Private Family services will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor’s Choice.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice of North Idaho, Loving Care & More and a special thanks to granddaughter Karlee Stanley for the wonderful care and love that was shown to Dean and his family. You may share your memories of Dean and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com