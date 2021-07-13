Thomas O’Neill

Thomas “Tom” Daniel O’Neill, 82

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Thomas “Tom” Daniel O’Neill, 82, of Enaville, Idaho, passed away July 1, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends, at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born October 25, 1938 in Kellogg, Idaho; Tom was the son of Joseph and Nina (DeJanovich) O’Neill.

Tom attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1957. He also attended the Idaho State University, receiving his Associates Degree in accounting. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Marines.

Tom has lived in the Silver Valley for most of his life. He married his beloved wife of thirty-two years, Connie Mildren on July 1, 1989 in Reno, Nevada.

Tom had worked for many years in the accounting department of the Bunker Hill Mining company and later serving as shift boss. He then worked for the Newmont Gold Mine of Carlin, Nevada as Mining Supervisor for thirteen years; he retired in 2001.

Tom was a member of the Kellogg Elks #1841 and was a very active member of the Real Life Ministries of Pinehurst.

Tom most enjoyed and loved spending time with his family; he also enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Tom loved the Lord.

Tom is survived by his wife Connie of the family home of Enaville; four children J.B. O’Neill of Kingston, Idaho, Tim (Angie) O’Neill of Cataldo, Idaho, Tomi McLean of Enaville and Chris (Candi) O’Neill of Rose Lake; three step-daughters Valerie Campbell of Cornville, Arizona, Sherie Campbell of Eagle, Idaho and Stephanie (Mike) Thomas of Athol, Idaho; fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; he is also survived by one niece and her family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Terry O’Neill.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Real Life Ministries of Pinehurst, Idaho. Inurnment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Real Life Ministries, 708 N. Division Street, Pinehurst, Idaho 83850. You may share your memories of Tom and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

