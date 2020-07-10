Thomas Haney

On Monday, June 29th, 2020, Tom Haney, loving husband and father passed away in Spokane, WA at the age of 91.

Tom was born on June 16th, 1929 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho to Luther and Violet Haney.

The family moved to Ione when Tom was young, and he attended school in Ione. Tom was a Korean War Army veteran. He married the love of his life, Helen Yvonne Anderson on January 1, 1954 in Ione and raised his four children there.

Tom worked in a variety of jobs in his younger days, but for most of his years worked in the logging industry, and built his logging company, Haney Logging, which he ran with his two sons Bill and Randy.

Tom loved the outdoors and a good poker tournament. In his early years enjoyed hunting and fishing, and in his later years had a passion for his garden, both flower and vegetable, and was able to enjoy working in the garden, even in the last month of his life. The family will remember him and enjoy the garden throughout the summer.

Tom was proceeded in death by his father Luther, his mother Violet, brothers Bill and Bob, and sisters Lois, Viola and Helen Kay. He is survived by his wife Helen, sons Bill (Sandy) Haney and Randy (Laura) Haney of Ione, and daughters Denise (Mike) Magee and Diane (Glenn) Jones of Spokane, sisters Elizabeth Taylor and Dorothy Dunbar of Ione, 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<http://shermancampbell.com