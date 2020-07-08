Thomas Edward Rogers

12-31-1924 to 6-27-2020

Thomas Edward Rogers, 95, passed away peacefully at Copper Bay at Priest Lake Idaho on June 27th 2020. Tom was born and raised in Chehalis, WA.

After high school he enlisted in the US Navy’s V12 program during WW-II and studied Electrical Engineering at Iowa State University. On March 22nd, 1946 he received a BSEE from Iowa State in the morning, was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy at noon, and that afternoon married his bride of 74 years, Harriett Ferguson Rogers. WW-II ended while he was in transit to the Pacific theater for the invasion of Japan.

After the war he returned to Iowa State where he was an instructor while earning his MSEE. In 1950 he was hired by Douglas Aircraft Company and the family moved to Santa Monica, CA where they were active members in the Santa Monica Methodist Church. In 1960 the family moved to Malibu, CA where they were charter members of the Malibu Methodist Church. Tom loved hiking, fishing and sailing, but he was also very involved with his family and in his community. He was active in the Malibu Optimist Club and the Pt. Dume Yacht Club and helped to convince the school board to build Malibu Jr High; when he saw a need he helped address it. Tom was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a boy scout in Chehalis, WA and a scout leader in West Los Angeles and Malibu, CA.

After their children became adults, they sponsored high school exchange students from Finland, Norway, Germany and Brazil and later visited them during their travels. He was also an amateur radio enthusiast, WD6CYH. After retirement from McDonald-Douglas (now part of BOEING) in 1984, Tom earned a second retirement from BAE. In 1999 they moved to Denver, CO to a Covenant Village retirement center for 8 years and then transferred to Samarkand in Santa Barbara, CA. In 2008 he, and sons David and James and grandson Dean were able to travel to Beijing to watch grandson Todd win Olympic Gold. In 2018, Tom and Harriett moved to Copper Bay at Priest Lake, ID, living with their son David and his wife Heidi at their beloved home, Ravenwood.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Loyle and Laura Stell Rogers, sister Florence Crumrine and brother John Rogers. Tom is survived by his wife of 74 years, Harriett Ferguson Rogers; his three sons: David (Heidi) Rogers of Priest Lake, ID; Steven (Kathy) Rogers of N. Reading, MA and James (Amy) Rogers of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren: Todd (Melissa) Rogers of Solvang, CA, Dean (Noriko) Rogers of Tokyo, JP, Kristin (Aaron) Brickman of Raleigh, NC and Craig Rogers of Albuquerque, NM; and four great grandchildren: Hannah & Nate Rogers and Natalie & Quinn Brickman and many nieces and nephews. His family misses him greatly.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local Hospice would be appreciated. A service will be held sometime next fall, depending on COVID19 conditions.

