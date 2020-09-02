Thomas Edward McQuade Sr. passed away surrounded by family on August 24th, 2020 at the age of 92, after a full life. He was the oldest child and only son of Terence and Genevieve McQuade, born on April 12, 1928. He spent his entire life on the family ranch at Marble Creek, Idaho.

In order to attend the boarding school run by Benedictine nuns in St. Maries, he and his sisters, Mary (Dittman), and Agnes (Sibert), rode the train 34 miles into town. When his father died, Tom was 17. He helped support his family by working as a repairman for the railroad. Later he manned the Huckleberry Lookout, built roads and worked in logging camps. After a crippling injury which nearly cost him his leg, he started his own gypo logging outfit. He retired in the late 80’s and spent the next 30 years improving his own timberland.

He married Katherine Lucy Green on January 6, 1968. After becoming a father, he rarely left home without being accompanied by one or more of his 9 children. He passed on to his children and grandchildren his love of the St. Joe region, his knowledge of how to do a good day’s work, and his sense of self-sufficiency. He had a strong interest in local history and was involved in building and maintaining many local monuments. He was never too busy to help anyone in need, and his generosity made a lasting impression on numerous local residents and visitors.

He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Thomas Edward McQuade Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Karen, and by his children Andi (Todd) Hanson, Gloria (David) Crousser, David (Victoria) McQuade, Patrick (Mary Therese) McQuade, Denis (Anne) McQuade, Br. Daniel OSB, Gina (Denny) LaVe, Sr. Roseann OCD, his daughter-in-law, Renee McQuade, by 36 grandchildren, both of his sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral took place on Saturday, August 29th and he is buried in the Green Family Cemetery near Big Creek, Idaho.