Thomas Dean Wine (46) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA on October 5, 2021. He was born on February 7, 1975, in Orofino, ID. Thom grew up with his loving parents George and Deanna Wine along with his Aunt Terri.

Born the first grandson on Deanna’s side, he was the apple of everyone’s eyes. At 1 ½ years of age, he was immediately attracted to motorcycles. He had his grandparents wrapped around his little fingers. At the age of 14, the family moved to St. Maries, ID where Thom attended school. Thom left SMHS to join the Job Corp. in Yakima, WA later completing his GED. He specialized in welding and firefighting. He then went on to Moses Lake, WA to run heavy equipment in Construction. Thom returned to St. Maries where he drove logging truck for various employers. He worked on and off for his good friends Steve and Monica Nemeth, and eventually owned and operated his own logging truck.

In 2008 he started dating the love of his life Stacie Flowers. The couple joined their families; her two boys and his two girls, spending 13 years together. Thom had a huge heart and would do anything for his kids. He was currently president of the St. Maries Saddle Club, a member of the Kootenai High School Booster Club, and he found himself assistant coaching in track for shotput and discus. Anything his girls wanted to participate in, he couldn’t say no, and they could talk him into anything.

Thom enjoyed anything outdoors, specifically 4-wheeling, hunting, camping, and fishing. He also helped take care of his family’s chickens, ducks, horses, and many dogs. He will be remembered for his big heart, loving care and acceptance of everyone, those bright blue eyes, and his silly giggle and smile.

Thom is survived by his mother Deanna and adopted father George Wine of St. Maries; significant other Stacie at their home in St. Maries; his two daughters Amanda Wine and Kyra Wine; his stepsons Raymond (Jody) Flowers of St. Maries and Kyle (Baili Martin) Flowers of St. Maries; siblings Sherri (BJ) Kuester of Black Diamond, WA, Shauna (Kelly) Everhart of Colville, WA; 2 granddaughters; numerous Aunts, Uncles, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother Steve Wine.

A family and friends potluck gathering will be October 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID. Please bring your favorite dish and favorite stories of Thom to share with his family.