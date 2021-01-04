Thomas David Brotemarkle

Thomas David Brotemarkle, 77, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on December 7, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’Alene, ID. Thomas was born on June 14, 1943 in Pensacola, Florida; he was the son of the late Tom and Geraldine (Guy) Brotemarkle.

Thomas worked a number of different jobs over the years which included being a gas station attendant, an embalmer at White’s Funeral Home and lastly foreman at Alcoa Aluminum from which he retired.

Thomas grew up in Mount Holly, Pennsylvania and moved to California where he attended high school at Compton High School.

Thomas was a proud member of the Masons, the El Bekal Shiners as a member of the oriental band, Elks and Jaycees. Thomas volunteered as a park ranger for Irvine Regional Park. He played Santa at the Huntington Beach Library for over 15 years. He saw over 300 children in 4 hours listening to their Christmas wishes at the annual tree trimming event. He always insisted on seeing every child and bought them all oversized candy canes. Naturally, Thomas’ favorite season was Christmas. He loved to decorate for the holiday and collected Santa’s.

Thomas moved to Kellogg, ID in 2016 when he became ill. He lived with his daughter, Lisa, until she could no longer take care of his needs and then he became a resident of Mountain Valley of Cascadia. He could be described as a gruff old man but if he liked you, you were his friend for life. He was loyal and generous as they come and If he knew you needed something he would move mountains to get it for you even if he went without. He was a proud American. He loved our country and the flag for which it stands for. He loved to watch the eagles migrating on Lake Coeur D’ Alene. He even had a tattoo of an eagle on his arm.

In his free time, Thomas enjoyed fishing with his grandson, being in the outdoors and playing cards with his family. He also enjoyed camping in his RV and being on the water.

Thomas was united in marriage to Delores Lehky on November 28, 1980 in Garden Grove, CA. and the two have been married 40 years. Thomas loved his wife and children.

Thomas’ granddaughter, Amber Metz of Woodbridge VA, would describe him as a stubborn man, who would tell you how it was and if you don’t like it the hell with you. They shared a love for animals and he was the protector of our family. His daughters, Valerie and Nanci both say he was loud and boisterous but had a heart of gold. And Lisa, another daughter, say that she loves her dad and will miss him dearly.

Survivors include his wife ,Delores “Lorrie” Brotemarkle of Garden Grove CA; four daughters, Lisa (Paul) Beaman of Kellogg, ID, Linda Jorgenson of Clovis, CA Valerie (William)Fripp of Lincolnton, NC, and Nanci (Chris) Grove of Huntington Beach, CA; a sister, Vivian (Paul Redmond of Sandy, OR; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Thomas’ request, cremation will take place and services are planned for a later time. Thomas will be laid to rest with his father and two brothers in Sandy, Oregon. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Service, Kellogg , is assisting the family with arrangements.