Thomas Alfred Pooler

Thomas Alfred Pooler, 80, lifelong resident of Kellogg, ID, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his residence. Tom was born on December 10, 1939 in Kellogg, a son of the late Edward Faye and Margaret Menai (Parry) Pooler. He graduated from Kellogg High School in 1958 and then went on to enlist in the US Navy for four years.

Tom was a plumber for many years and was also a member of the Kellogg VFW, the Elks, and the Gyros.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman until health issues made that impossible.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his wife Linda.

Survivors include two sons, Jason Pooler of Shelton, WA, and Thomas Pooler of Dallas, Texas; a brother, Mac Pooler of Kellogg; a sister, Cedris of Coeur d’Alene; grandsons Bryce and Lane Pooler and Aaron and Josh Fletcher.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.