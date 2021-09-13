Thoi Quoc Ngo

Born September 1, 1953 in Ca Mau, Vietnam. Passed away September 1, 2021 in Spokane Valley, Washington. The day God put him on earth for us is the day he was given back to God. Born to Ngo Cu and Nguyen Thi Nhu. Survived by his beautiful wife Vi, daughter Kim and her husband, Nik and his beloved grandson, Trenton.

Not only was he a loving son, husband, father and grandfather but he was man who had escaped his war torn country to come to America with just two outfits as a refugee to build a foundation for his family and their future generations.

Thoi and his family was sponsored to the U.S. by The Wagstaff family. He spent most of his life enjoying working for Wagstaff Engineering where it helped fuel his creativity for inventions.

He was a man of many talents… He enjoyed a lot of hobbies from photography to cars to artillery. Thoi enjoyed entertaining people with his hobbies, it’s one of his passions in life. Entertainment was his livelihood.

Thoi was a man of true patriotism, he devoted his time and love to his country, The United States of America. He was very proud to be an American Citizen. He was very patriotic and was involved in the Vietnamese American community and assisted many others in attaining their citizenship as well.

Thoi became associated with a patriotic group and campaigned for many conservative political leaders and activities. He took his love for videography and documented car rally parades while campaigning.

Because of his patriotic background, personal qualifications and experiences Thoi was welcomed into the Washington State Militia group of Spokane and found a camaraderie that lasted to his last days.

He was liked by all he associated with and will be missed by many.

RIP Thoi

Service to be held at Pines Cemetery on Friday, September 10th @ 4:30.