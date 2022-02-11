Thistle the Porcupine picks Bengals in Super Bowl prediction

by Will Wixey

Credit: Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

EATONVILLE, Wash. — You may have heard of the Puppy Bowl, but have you ever seen a Porcupine Prediction?

Pierce County’s Northwest Trek Wildlife Park had their prickly friend pick who will win Super Bowl 56. Their porcupine is named Thistle, and he chose the Bengals as his favorite this Sunday!

Thistle had the option between two bags filled with his favorite foods: yams, apples, and peanuts. While he was a bit hesitant at first, he picked up the Bengals-labelled bag and started munching away!

