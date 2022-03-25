This will be the warmest weekend since October 2021 – Mark

Welcome to the end of the week!

We’ll have clouds and mild temperatures today with light winds. We’re expecting upper 50s today with 60 for the weekend.

The mild weather continues next week with above average temperatures.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds and warmer today

We get even warmer going into the weekend

We’re expecting some light winds

Saturday could bring us our first 60 degree day this year

Our highs are above average and dry.

We haven’t seen 60 degrees since October 28, 2021.

Here’s a look as we stay nice and mild through next week.