This will be the warmest weekend since October 2021 – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to the end of the week!

We’ll have clouds and mild temperatures today with light winds. We’re expecting upper 50s today with 60 for the weekend.

The mild weather continues next week with above average temperatures.

Fri Mid 12 Hrs

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Clouds and warmer today
  • We get even warmer going into the weekend
  • We’re expecting some light winds
  • Saturday could bring us our first 60 degree day this year

Fri Mid 4 Things

Our highs are above average and dry.

Fri Highs

We haven’t seen 60 degrees since October 28, 2021.

Fri Sat Highs

Here’s a look as we stay nice and mild through next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day

