This weekend’s weather did not disappoint! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw temperatures in the upper 50’s and 60’s on Saturday across the Inland Northwest! Those warmer temps along with that sunshine made it the perfect day to spend outside.
Conditions are looking mild heading into Saturday night. Our overnight lows will reach the upper 20’s and 30’s with mostly clear skies.
Expect that sunshine to stick around as we head into Sunday! We’re expecting another day of 50 and 60 degree temperatures. We could see a little bit of cloud cover as we head into the afternoon hours.
Go outside and enjoy that sunshine because we are expecting a change in the forecast as we head into the work week.