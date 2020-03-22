This weekend’s weather did not disappoint! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw temperatures in the upper 50’s and 60’s on Saturday across the Inland Northwest! Those warmer temps along with that sunshine made it the perfect day to spend outside.

Conditions are looking mild heading into Saturday night. Our overnight lows will reach the upper 20’s and 30’s with mostly clear skies.

Another gorgeous day across the Inland Northwest! Tonight is looking mild as well. Expect mostly clear skies, light wind, and overnight lows mostly in the 30's. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/Z1uqyBp42A — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 21, 2020

Expect that sunshine to stick around as we head into Sunday! We’re expecting another day of 50 and 60 degree temperatures. We could see a little bit of cloud cover as we head into the afternoon hours.

I am LIVING for all of this sunshine! Tomorrow our highs will reach the 50's and 60's across the region. Soak up all of that sun while it lasts, because starting Monday we'll see some changes in the forecast.#WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/AuO074fCG7 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 21, 2020

Go outside and enjoy that sunshine because we are expecting a change in the forecast as we head into the work week.