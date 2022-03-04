This weekend will be very pleasant – Mark

The rain is out the door and now here comes the sunshine.

It continues this afternoon with some scattered clouds.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunshine this afternoon

Partly cloudy and colder tonight

We’re seeing about average temperatures

A sunny weekend is ahead!

Today is dry and mild with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

We get colder tonight with temperatures dipping into the low 20s.

High pressure moves back in after the much-needed rain. Sun and clouds for today with more sunshine for the weekend.

Mid 40s to upper 40s are expected with 50 degrees by Monday.