This weekend has everything: sunshine, snow, rain showers and gusty winds -Kris

You will have a diverse selection of weather to choose from this weekend, with plenty of breaks to get outside. Enjoy mostly sunny and breezy conditions Saturday. The snow showers will continue in the mountains, but it will be dry and cool in the valleys with highs in the lower 40s. It won’t stay dry for long. Another round of snow or a rain/snow mix will move in late Saturday evening. Valley accumulations look to be between 1 and 3 inches. That snow won’t be around for long, however, as temperatures on Sunday climb into mid to upper 40s. There’s still a chance of lingering rain or snow showers during the day on Sunday, but it will mostly dry and breezy.

The parade of storms isn’t over yet. Unsettled, messy, showery weather will continue through next workweek. I don’t think you’ll need your shovel, as high temperatures will be in the 40s and even 50s through the forecast.