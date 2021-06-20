This week is going to be hot; temperatures over 100 degrees by Saturday, NWS says

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dress light and stay cool, because it is going to be getting hot this week!

The National Weather Service says in just the early days of the week, temperatures will hit the 90s, and even push past 100 in southern Washington.

This week, temperatures will be well into the 100s by Saturday.

If you love hot summertime temperatures, you will love our forecast. Triple digit heat is expected by Saturday with even hotter temps expected on Sunday (not shown). #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/3PfdSvbUf3 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 20, 2021

Colville, Lewiston, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Wenatchee and Winthrop will be in the 100- to 105-degree range. Bonners Ferry, Pullman and Spokane will be between 97 and 99.

To stay safe in the heat, NWS says you should keep the following in mind:

Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car

Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Spend time in the shade and in air conditioning

Warm temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels — especially in the summer and in parked cars. Stay #WeatherReady and don’t underestimate the heat. https://t.co/QAW17npi3P pic.twitter.com/Ho5ksdxKpQ — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 20, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.