‘This was a first’: Officers help capture 6-foot alligator in Nampa, Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho — Officers with the Nampa Police Department responded to assist Idaho Fish and Game on Tuesday… only to find it was a 6-foot alligator wildlife officers needed help with.
“This is Nampa, Idaho, not Tampa, Florida,” Nampa PD tweeted. “We sometimes herd cows, horses, occasionally deal with deer and even a moose last year.”
But never an alligator, until Tuesday.
“This was a first,” officers said.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.